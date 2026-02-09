Man killed in shooting by police officers in Waukegan over weekend identified

A man who was shot and killed by police officers in Waukegan, Illinois, over the weekend has been identified.

Waukegan police said just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Leith Avenue for a man who attempted to take his own life.

Police did not say what happened during the interaction between the man and officers.

Paramedics who were staging nearby evaluated the man and pronounced him dead at the scene. He was identified as 58-year-old Ricardo Delafuente, of Waukegan.

The Lake County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy on Monday. Results indicated that he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Further information on the extent of the injuries was not released investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, police said.

The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Unit is investigating the incident.

