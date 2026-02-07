Person shot, killed by police officer in Waukegan prompts investigation, alderman says

An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed by a police officer in Waukegan, Illinois, on Saturday evening.

Ald. Juan Martinez (3rd) in a statement said, "Earlier this evening, there was a Police involved shooting that resulted in a fatality in our Ward. While I don't have all the details at this moment, I can confirm that the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Unit is currently leading the investigation at the scene."

Martinez said there was no danger to the public.

"I continue to be in touch with our Mayor and Chief of Police. As more information becomes available, I will share it with you. Your understanding and support during this sensitive time are greatly appreciated," he said.

No further information was released as of 9:30 p.m. on Saturday from the alderman or Illinois State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.