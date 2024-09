1 killed in motorcycle crash involving truck in Cicero

CHICAGO (CBS) — A person was killed, and part of Cicero Avenue was shut down after a crash Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. in the 3500 block of South Cicero Avenue.

One person was killed after a motorcycle and a truck collided.

It's not clear what led to the crash.

Cicero Avenue was closed in both directions between Pershing and 31st Street for investigation.

This is a developing story.