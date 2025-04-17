Man charged in robbery of $10,000 violin stolen on Blue Line train in Chicago

Man charged in robbery of $10K violin stolen on Blue Line train in Chicago

Man charged in robbery of $10K violin stolen on Blue Line train in Chicago

Man charged in robbery of $10K violin stolen on Blue Line train in Chicago

A man has been charged with the robbery of a $10,000 custom-made violin that was stolen on a Blue Line train in downtown Chicago.

Timothy Johnson, 39, is facing one felony count of robbery and three misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer.

Cyrus Spurlock said he was on a Blue Line train to Wicker Park Friday night around 9:30 p.m., when it stopped at the Clark/Lake station. He said another passenger got close to him.

"They were kind of just snooping around. I was unaware of it. And eventually maybe five, six, seven minutes after we stopped, one ran in and just grabbed the violin — and I was holding onto it on my lap," said Spurlock.

Police said the violin was inside a black storage case and has a distinct wood-grain finish on the back.

Police have not confirmed if the violin was returned.

Johnson is expected in court on Thursday.

Spurlock's violin holds sentimental value because his brother made the instrument.

Spurlock said he has had the violin since he was about 10, and uses it to create scores and produce music and other productions.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.

contributed to this report.