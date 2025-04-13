Watch CBS News
Robber takes $10,000 violin on Blue Line train in downtown Chicago, police say

$10,000 violin stolen from CTA Blue Line train in downtown Chicago
$10,000 violin stolen from CTA Blue Line train in downtown Chicago 00:25

A $10,000 violin was taken in a robbery on a CTA Blue Line train in downtown Chicago last week, police said.

Chicago Police Mass Transit Detectives were asking for help from the public Sunday in finding the violin, which was taken in a robbery around 9:30 p.m. Friday on a Blue Line train near the Clark/Lake subway station.

The violin was inside a black storage case, and has a distinct wood-grain finish on the back, police said.

There is no serial number on the violin, as it was custom-made, police said. The instrument is valued at $10,000, police said.

violin-taken-in-blue-line-robbery.png
Chicago Police Department

A police community alert did not mention specifics about the robbery on the Chicago Transit Authority train, including whether force or a weapon were involved.

Police said the robber was wearing a black jacket with white-striped sleeves, black pants, and white gym shoes. No surveillance images or video of a suspect have been released.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the whereabouts of the violin is asked to call Chicago Police Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447, or to submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com and reference RD#JJ-21485.

