Person in custody in shooting that killed teen, wounded 2 men in Chicago's Back of the Yards community

A person of interest was in police custody early Wednesday morning in connection with a shooting that killed a teenage boy and critically wounded two men in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday. Chicago police said a dark sport-utility vehicle pulled up in the 5000 block of South Throop Street, and someone in the vehicle got out and started shooting. The gunfire hit a 17-year-old boy who was walking outside and two men — ages 55 and 61 — sitting in a nearby vehicle.

The 17-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Both men were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The shooting happened just a few blocks from Peace and Education Coalition High School, an alternative high school for youth between ages 16 and 21, although it was not clear if the teen had any connection to the school.

The two men who survived the shooting drove to a nearby auto repair shop, where one of the workers, who asked to be identified only as Leo, saw them pull up in a red minivan.

"I thought it was a customer needing a tire repair, and when they pulled up at window level, the driver said, 'I need assistance. Can you call paramedics?' And I did so," he said.

The minivan's rear window had been shot out. Leo said the men's injuries looked severe, and he acted quickly to get help.

About a mile and a half away from the shooting, police were seen investigating an SUV near 44th Street and Wolcott Avenue, where an AK-47-style assault rifle was lying on the ground nearby.

No charges had been announced in the case as of early Monday morning.