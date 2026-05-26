Teen killed, 2 men critically wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

A 17-year-old boy was killed and two men were critically wounded in a shooting on Tuesday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago.

Police said, at 7:40 a.m., the 17-year-old boy was outside and two men were inside a vehicle in the 5000 block of South Throop Street, when someone in an SUV pulled up, got out of the vehicle, and started shooting.

The 17-year-old was shot in the body, and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The two men in the car drove to the 5000 block of South Ashland Avenue after the shooting. A 61-year-old man was shot in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A 55-year-old man was shot in the right arm, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The shooting happened a few blocks away from Peace and Education Coalition High School, an alternative high school for youths between the ages of 16 and 21. The

No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Area 1 detectives were investigating.

Police were investigating an SUV near 44th and Wolcott, where an AK-47-style assault rifle was lying on the ground nearby, although it was not immediately clear if that was the same SUV from the shooting.