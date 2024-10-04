Watch CBS News
Person hurt after begin caught in crossfire on Chicago's South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A person was hurt after being caught in the crossfire between two cars Thursday night on the Near South Side.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of South State Street.

Evidence markers were placed on the sidewalk where the victim, only described as a male, was walking along with a car with shot-out windows.

The victim was hit in his left leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. The age of the victim was not released.

As of Friday, no arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives were investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

