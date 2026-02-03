Person found shot to death in UI Health parking garage in Illinois Medical District

University of Illinois Chicago police issued an alert on Tuesday afternoon after a deadly shooting in a UI Health parking garage.

Authorities were on the scene at the hospital garage at 1100 S. Wood St. in the Illinois Medical District at 2:30 p.m.

The Chicago Fire Department said there was a fatal shooting at the site, but had no further information. Chicago police could not immediately provide information.

Video from CBS Skywatch showed a white sheet next to a parked car on the floor in the garage, which indicates the presence of a dead body.

UIC intially said those on campus should follow instructions from university officials or local authorities, and those not already on campus should stay away.

UIC later concluded no threat existed on campus, and the garage reopened except for the third floor.

It was not immediately learned if the parking garage shooting was related to another incident 0.75-mile to the west at a White Castle at Roosevelt Road and Western Avenue.

In that incident, one person was found dead in a car with smashed windows, which appeared to have been burned. Two people were shot at the White Castle, fire officials said. It was not clear whether the person found dead in the car was one of the two who were shot.