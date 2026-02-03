Two killed, 1 injured in White Castle shooting on near West Side, Chicago police say

Chicago police said three people were shot, two of them fatally, a White Castle on Chicago's Near West Side Tuesday afternoon.

Police said at about 1:20 p.m. three men were inside a car at the fast food restaurant in the 2300 block of West Roosevelt Road near Western Avenue.

Police said they were approached by three armed men ho opened fire into the car. During the shooting, the car caught fire.

A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, CPD said. A 48-year-old man was struck in the chest and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The third man, a 44-year-old, was struck in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital where he is listed in good condition, according to police.

The armed men then fled the scene. No one is currently in custody and an investigation by detectives is ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.