Person found dead in Lawndale fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was found dead in a fire in Lawndale Friday evening.

The fire broke out in the graystone two-flat at 1527 S. Homan Ave.

The Fire Department confirmed one person died in the fire, but could not immediately provide further details.

This was the second deadly fire in Chicago within a matter of hours.

Around 3 p.m., a fire broke out at 11649 S. Aberdeen St. in West Pullman, and Clarence and Clementen Johnson were found inside the house. Both were rushed to the hospital in very critical condition.

Clarence Johnson was taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park, where he died.

Clementen Johnson was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was still fighting for her life late Friday.