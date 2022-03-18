Two people in serious condition after West Pullman house fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were rushed to the hospital Friday afternoon from a fire in the West Pullman community.

The fire broke out at 11649 S. Aberdeen St. the Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm for additional manpower and equipment.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 3 p.m., and remained there in the wet weather an hour later.

Two people were reported in serious condition after the fire.

Neighbors said two people lived in the home, and one of them used a wheelchair.