Person beaten, stabbed by group of men in River North, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is recovering after being beaten and stabbed in the River North neighborhood Sunday morning.
The 32-year-old victim was walking on the sidewalk around 3 a.m., in the 400 block of North Clark Street, when he was approached by a group of unknown males, police said.
One of the offenders then punched and kicked the victim as he fell to the ground, according to police.
The victim suffered a head injury and a stab wound to the stomach and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.
No arrests were made.
Area 3 detectives are investigating.
