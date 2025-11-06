Peloton recalls 833,000 more exercise bikes over faulty seat post

Peloton is recalling 833,000 of its Original Series Bike+ exercise bikes because the seat posts can break, potentially causing riders to fall off, the Consumer Product Safety Commission warned on Thursday.

The maker of internet-enabled fitness equipment has received three reports of the seat posts detaching from the bikes during use and two reports of riders suffering injuries, according to a recall notice.

Consumers are instructed to immediately stop using the recalled exercise bikes. Peloton will give customers free seat posts that they can install themselves. The bikes' model number is PL02 and bear a serial number beginning with the letter "T," according to the CPSC.

The recall is an expansion of a 2023 recall of 2.2 million Peloton model PL01 bikes over faulty seat posts that posed risks to riders.

The fitness bikes, which retailed for about $2,495. were sold at Peloton showrooms and at Dick's Sporting Goods stores nationwide, as well as online at Peloton's website, Amazon, Dick's and EBay from January 2020 through April 2025.