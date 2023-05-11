Peloton recalls 2.2 million bikes because their seat posts may break

Peloton is recalling 2.2 million bikes because the seat post can break while a person is using the equipment. Consumers should "immediately stop using the recalled exercise bikes," according to the recall.

Peloton recalled more than 2 million bikes over seat post safety risks. Courtesy of Peloton

The seat post assembly can break mid-ride making riders vulnerable to falls and injuries. The bikes in question are Peloton model PL01, and the company is offering free repairs.

The bikes retail for roughly $1,400.

So far, there have been 35 reports of the seat post breaking and coming apart from the bike during rides, resulting in 13 reports of injuries. They include a fractured wrist, lacerations and bruises from falls from the bike.

Peloton stock tumbled after the recall was announced, falling 5.5% to $7.12 in early morning trading.