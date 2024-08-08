Suburban Chicago man hit, killed by car in Lake County, police say

WAUCONDA, Ill. (CBS) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car in Lake County Wednesday night.

Around 9 p.m., Lake County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Route 12 and Old Rand Road in unincorporated Wauconda for a traffic crash involving a pedestrian.

Arriving deputies found a 39-year-old man from Arlington Heights who was critically wounded and without a pulse. A deputy performed CPR on the victim, and the man regained a pulse, police said.

He was taken by ambulance to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicated that a Toyota Camry driven by a 68-year-old man from McHenry, Illinois, was traveling northbound on Route 12 when the pedestrian attempted to cross on foot. The driver did not see the man and struck him.

The driver of the Toyota was uninjured.

The Lake County Coroner's Office is scheduling an autopsy for the victim.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.