Pedestrian struck by multiple cars on Chicago Expressway

Pedestrian hit by multiple vehicles on Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pedestrian was hit by multiple vehicles on the Dan Ryan Expressway Thursday night.

That person was hit by two to three cars just after 11 p.m. on I-94 near 75th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Police had to stop all lanes of traffic for investigation. All lanes have since reopened as of Friday morning.

It's unclear why the person was on the road.