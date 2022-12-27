Metra UP-NW trains moving again after pedestrian struck near Irving Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Metra has resumed service in both directions on the Union Pacific Northwest line, after a train hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning.
Around 9 a.m., both inbound and outbound trains were halted near Irving Park after a pedestrian was struck. The condition of the pedestrian is unknown.
Two tracks have since been cleared for train movement, but some trains will operate out of sequence, according to Metra.
By about 10 a.m., inbound and outbound trains were moving again, but may see "extensive delays," according to Metra.
Customers can check Metra.com for more updates.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.