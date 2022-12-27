Metra UP-NW trains moving again after pedestrian struck near Irving Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Metra has resumed service in both directions on the Union Pacific Northwest line, after a train hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning.

Around 9 a.m., both inbound and outbound trains were halted near Irving Park after a pedestrian was struck. The condition of the pedestrian is unknown.

Metra Alert UP-NW - Inbound and outbound train movement halted near Irving Park, train #630 struck a pedestrian. Extensive delays are anticipated. — Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) December 27, 2022

Two tracks have since been cleared for train movement, but some trains will operate out of sequence, according to Metra.

Metra Alert UP-NW - Track #1 and #2 have been cleared for train movement. Inbound and outbound trains may be operating with extensive delays, a pedestrian incident. — Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) December 27, 2022

By about 10 a.m., inbound and outbound trains were moving again, but may see "extensive delays," according to Metra.

Customers can check Metra.com for more updates.