Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Gary, Indiana

GARY, Ind. (CBS) – A 64-year-old man is dead after being struck by a car in Gary, Indiana Tuesday evening.

Gary police said around 6:19 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 4th and Taney Street for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers found a 2003 gray Acura, driven by a 21-year-old man from Gary, had struck the victim, also from Gary.

Police say the pedestrian was crossing the street at the time he was struck and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Lake County Coroner's Office.

The driver remained on the scene and was cooperative with officers.

The Indiana State Police is conducting a reconstruction of the scene.