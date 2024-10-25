Pedestrian killed after being struck by multiple vehicles in Chicago suburb, coroner says

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) — A woman was killed during a traffic crash Tuesday night in Waukegan, Illinois.

The Lake County Coroner's Office said around 10:30 p.m. the Waukegan Police Department arrived at the 1500 block of Grand Avenue for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Officers found the pedestrian, identified as 30-year-old Kassandra Fajardo-Rodriguez of Waukegan, had been struck by multiple vehicles in the roadway. She was taken to the emergency room at Vista Medical Center East., where she died despite care and treatment.

An autopsy conducted Wednesday at the coroner's office indicated that Fajardo-Rodriguez died from blunt force injuries because of the crash.



Investigation into the crash remains ongoing by the Waukegan Police Department Major Crash Unit.