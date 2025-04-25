Metra UP-N trains running with residual delays after fatal crash involving pedestrian

Inbound and outbound Metra train UP-N trains are running with extensive delays after a pedestrian was fatally hit by a train Friday afternoon on the North Side.

According to Metra, the pedestrian was hit just before 1 p.m. by a #627 train, which caused a stoppage near Clybourn.

It is unclear what led to the crash. Further information about the pedestrian was not released.

UPN inbound and outbound trains began moving just before 2 p.m. and are operating 15 to 20 minutes behind schedule.

Riders can use the Metra Tracker to find the direction of their train.

CBS News Chicago will continue to update.