Metra UP-N trains running with residual delays after fatal crash involving pedestrian

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Inbound and outbound Metra train UP-N trains are running with extensive delays after a pedestrian was fatally hit by a train Friday afternoon on the North Side.

According to Metra, the pedestrian was hit just before 1 p.m. by a #627 train, which caused a stoppage near Clybourn.

It is unclear what led to the crash. Further information about the pedestrian was not released.

UPN inbound and outbound trains began moving just before 2 p.m. and are operating 15 to 20 minutes behind schedule.

Riders can use the Metra Tracker to find the direction of their train.

CBS News Chicago will continue to update.

