Pedestrian killed after being hit by van in Kane County, deputies say

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a van early Monday morning in Kane County.

The sheriff's office said just before 4:30 a.m., deputies responded to a car versus pedestrian crash near the intersection of Farnsworth Avenue and Summit Avenue in Aurora Township.

Initial reports indicated that a white 2017 GMC work van was heading southbound on Farnsworth Avenue when it hit a pedestrian who was also walking southbound in the roadway along the fog line.

The pedestrian, identified by the sheriff's office as Samson Isom, 42, of Aurora, was taken to Rush Copley Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and later died.

The driver of the van, a 36-year-old man also of Aurora, was taken to Ascension Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No citations were issued.

Deputies said it is not clear if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors to the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Kane County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Kane County Investigations Division at 630-444-1103.