Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian killed after being hit by van in Kane County, deputies say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a van early Monday morning in Kane County.

The sheriff's office said just before 4:30 a.m., deputies responded to a car versus pedestrian crash near the intersection of Farnsworth Avenue and Summit Avenue in Aurora Township.

Initial reports indicated that a white 2017 GMC work van was heading southbound on Farnsworth Avenue when it hit a pedestrian who was also walking southbound in the roadway along the fog line.

The pedestrian, identified by the sheriff's office as Samson Isom, 42, of Aurora, was taken to Rush Copley Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and later died.

The driver of the van, a 36-year-old man also of Aurora, was taken to Ascension Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No citations were issued.

Deputies said it is not clear if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors to the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Kane County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Kane County Investigations Division at 630-444-1103.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.