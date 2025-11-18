Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Waukegan, Illinois, identified

The pedestrian who was hit and killed by a car last week in Waukegan, Illinois, was identified on Monday.

The Lake County Coroner's Office said around 10:17 p.m. on Friday, Waukegan police and fire crews responded to the area of York House Road and Newcastle for a pedestrian vs. vehicle crash.

The pedestrian was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coroners identified the victim as 64-year-old Cheeramkulathu Jobgeevarghese, also known as Job Kurian, of Waukegan.

An autopsy conducted on Monday indicated that he died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.

It is still unclear what led to the crash.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing by the Waukegan Police Department Major Crash Unit.