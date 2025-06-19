Watch CBS News
Pedestrian critically hurt after being hit by car on Eisenhower Expressway

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

Pedestrian critically hurt after being hit by car on I-290
Pedestrian critically hurt after being hit by car on I-290 00:25

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Thursday morning on the Eisenhower Expressway.

The outbound lanes were closed between Independence Boulevard/Exit 26A and I-50/Cicero Avenue/Exit 24B. All traffic was diverted off Independence.

A number of vehicles were damaged in the crash, and tow trucks were called to the scene to remove them.  

It is unclear what caused the pedestrian to be hit by the vehicle. 

The outbound lanes were reopened around 6:40 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.

CBS News Chicago will provide updates as they become available.

