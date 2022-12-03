Watch CBS News
PAWS Pet of the Week: Teddy

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Looking for a big jolly teddy bear of a dog? Meet or PAWS Pet of the Week - Teddy, 

Teddy is an 11-month-old Shepherd mix! Teddy is a big pup with lots of spunk and lots of love to give. 

teddy-1.jpg
PAWS Chicago

He enjoys running around in quiet areas and would love a fenced-in yard. He can be fearful of loud noises, so a nice peaceful neighborhood without much traffic would be his jam. He loves playing with other playful, active dogs.  

This giant puppy would benefit from continued training to build his confidence with a patient adopter to help him blossom and become their best friend.

teddy-2.jpg
PAWS Chicago

Teddy is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!

