CHICAGO (CBS) -- Time to meet our PAWS Pet of the Week - Sandra.

Sandra is a very laidback 1-year-old cat who enjoys the simple things in life: a warm spot in the sun, watching birds outside the window and exploring her home. Sandra is looking for someone who enjoys relaxing as much as she does. Netflix and a blanket? She's your gal! Sandra's toy of choice is a ball with a bell, she loves listening to the sounds they make.

PAWS

Sandra has a neurological condition that requires daily medications and is seeking an adopter who can help manage her condition. In return, she promises a lifetime of love and companionship.

Sandra is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!