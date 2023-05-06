PAWS Pet of the Week: Pancake

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You will not waffle on whether to take this week's PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week home. Meet Pancake.

He is a syrup-py sweet boy, born just a few days before Christmas. He's got that puppy energy, but that's nothing a tennis ball can't fix. Pancake weighs in at 35 pounds and growing, so he'll be a solid boy when he reaches doggy adulthood.

Won't you come and visit Pancake after breakfast today? Pancake is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.

PAWS Chicago's Spring Adopt-a-thon is currently underway and it ends tomorrow. The Lincoln Park Adoption Center on N. Clybourn Ave is open for extended hours to give you a chance to find your canine or feline soulmate. Appointments are preferred and can be made at pawschicago.org, but walk-ins are welcome as well.