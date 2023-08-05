PAWS Pet of the Week: Koji

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The world may not be black and white, but our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week certainly is.

Meet Koji, an adorable six-year-old boy. Koji came to PAWS from Chicago Animal Care and Control a few weeks ago and has required dental surgery.

He is available through PAWS "Help Me Heal", a foster-to-adopt program through which you can foster a pet until he's ready for adoption.

During that foster period, PAWS Chicago pays all expenses, including medical follow-up appointments. And, the best news is it clears one more spot at PAWS so they can save one more pet's life.

To learn more about Help Me Heal or other foster care options, visit pawschicago.org today.