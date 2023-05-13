PAWS Pet of the Week: Georgia

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We have our PAWS Pet of the Week on our minds. She is a brown-eyed girl named Georgia.

PAWS Chicago

Georgia is a peach, a sweet 5-year-old who loves snuggling with people more than anything. She's been in a home before and is good with children and other dogs. Make her part of your family today.

PAWS Chicago

She is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.

PAWS Taylor Swift contest

This is your last chance to win two Taylor Swift concert tickets, courtesy of PAWS Chicago and 103.5 KISS FM's Brady. For every $20 that you donate to PAWS, you receive an entry for a pair of June 3 tickets at Soldier Field. The more generous you are, the better your chances of seeing Taylor Swift in person is. Donate at pawschicago.org/brady. The deadline to enter is Monday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Thursday, May 18.