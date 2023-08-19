PAWS Pet of the Week: Amos

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is Amos.

This friendly 8-year-old girl has lived in loving homes most of her life, so PAWS already knows a lot about her, including that she is good with other dogs and with cats.

PAWS Chicago

She likes everyone at PAWS Chicago but she's missing the home life on the couch. She has good energy but won't overwhelm you or your family.

PAWS Chicago

Come meet Amos today at the PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.

Are you interested in helping a dog or to heal, socialize or just get old enough for their spay or neuter through foster care? When you foster you not only help the pet you take in but also the next pet you just made room for at PAWS Chicago. Fostering saves lives. Sign up today at pawschicago.org/foster or email foster@pawschicago.org.