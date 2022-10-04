PAWS Chicago travels to Florida animal shelters, bringing back more than 50 pets

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, more than 100 deaths are now blamed on the storm.

Rescuers are going door-to-door in Fort Myers, searching for survivors who may be trapped. Meanwhile there's an effort underway to clear animal shelters to prepare for the possibility of an influx of abandoned pets.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports from PAWS Chicago where volunteers are just back from the destruction. After more than 12 hours on the highway, dogs and cats are finally able to stretch their legs in Chicago, their new home.

More than 50 animals came to Chicago from Florida and they were welcomed by the PAWS Chicago volunteers and medical staff.

These are pets who were already living in shelters when the hurricane hit, but most shelters are expected to overflow from strays and owners who simply can't care for animals because they're going to through so much themselves, so PAWS Chicago stepped up.

Volunteers drove down to Florida and brought kittens and puppies to the no-kill facility in hopes of adopting them out, but PAWS said this is only the first round.

"What we saw here was shelters that were desperate to get the animals out because the next wave is about to begin and we're getting ready for that, too. So next week, we're going to go back and bring back more pets," said Susanna Wickham, PAWS Chicago CEO.

A few of the animals will need medical care and PAWS Chicago will treat them. They hope to have the animals ready for adoption or place them in foster homes.

HURRICANE IAN RELIEF: Tomorrow, more than 50 pets from Florida will arrive at our Medical Center to begin a new chapter in Chicago!



Over the weekend, PAWS Chicago volunteers drove vans filled with emergency supplies to the hurricane-ravaged Florida Gulf Coast, (1/4) pic.twitter.com/thWJ7eI2pn — PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) October 3, 2022