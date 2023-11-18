PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week: Sputnik

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is out of this world. He is a charming 7-year-old black and white mixed breed named Sputnik.

Sputnik is a gentle, go-with-the-flow type who happens to be a major aficionado of Pupperoni treats. Ironically, when he got to PAWS Chicago, Sputnik was not a fan of traveling, at least by car. But their trainers worked with him and are happy to report that when he went to a good foster home, he took the trip in a car without incident - They must have brought Pupperonis.

He might make a good running partner for someone. Visit pawschicago.org to schedule your appointment today, and walk-ins are always welcome.

Speaking of running, if you join TEAM PAWS Chicago, you can run next year's Chicago Marathon automatically without having to worry about being selected for the lottery. Sign up today at teampaws.org and help save the lives of homeless cats and dogs.