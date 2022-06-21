Watch CBS News
Pavement buckles on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near 47th Street; heat may be to blame

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The pavement on DuSable Lake Shore Drive buckled near 47th Street late Tuesday.

Bicyclist Darren Borowski tweeted out video of the damaged and buckled concrete pavement on the northbound Drive just north of the 47th Street exit.

The heat may be to blame for the damage. Temperatures topped out at 100 degrees in parts of the area Tuesday.

A heat advisory is in effect for the Chicago area until 8 p.m.

First published on June 21, 2022 / 6:02 PM

