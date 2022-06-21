Chicago Weather Alert: Heat advisory until 8 p.m., heat index could reach 106

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A heat advisory has been issued for most of the Chicago area, with temperatures again flirting with records, and heat indexes in the triple digits.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory through 8 p.m. for Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Lake, and Will counties.

Heat indexes this afternoon cold reach 106° before things start to cool off tonight, and had already reached as high as 105° in some suburbs and 102° at Midway on Tuesday afternoon.

The temperature at O'Hare reached 98° Tuesday afternoon, and could possibly go higher. The record for this date is 101°, set in 1988.

The National Weather Service is encouraging people to stay in an air-conditioned room, drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and check on their loved ones and neighbors.

People also should never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles under any circumstances in heat like this.

OVERVIEW

Temps won't be as hot after today. And humidity should come down a bit as well.

Tonight:

An isolated shower or storm, especially west of Chicago. Low 74.

Tomorrow:

Sunny and not as hot. High 87.

EXTENDED

Staying warm and dry for the remainder of the week. A few showers or storms possible on Saturday late, ushering in cooler temps for Sunday.

