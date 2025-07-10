Paul McCartney 2025 tour making 2 stops in Chicago at United Center in November

Sir Paul McCartney's 2025 tour is making two stops in Chicago this fall.

McCartney will launch his "Got Back Tour" in late September, an extension of the tour of the same name in 2022 and a three-night stand at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City earlier this year. The first show will be at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California before the former Beatle makes his way east toward the Midwest.

There are two shows scheduled at the United Center in Chicago, on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25, the tour finale.

Ticket presale starts on July 15 at 10 a.m. local time. You Can register for the presale for the Chicago shows by going to paulmccartneygotback.com.

Ticket prices have not yet been announced.