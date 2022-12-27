Pastor aims to rebuild Maywood church after devastating fire

MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) – A closely-knit community in the western suburbs is still trying to make sense of a devastating fire that destroyed their church.

It happened in Maywood where New Life in Christ Bible Church once stood, but now lies a burnt out, hollow frame and plenty of heartache.

CBS 2's Andrew Ramos went there to

All Tuesday long, parishioners past and present, and even members of the community who heard about the fire were stopping by to catch a glimpse of the aftermath.

"Many people were married in this church," said Marvin Wiley, a former pastor. "They were buried from this church, funeralized here."

Many of them said they had to see it with their own eyes to believe it.

"I have gained relationships, I met people I never thought I would meet, seeing things that a lot of kids my age didn't get to see, and I'm very, very fortunate and blessed to have that opportunity to even be part of this church," said Gabriel Gage, a parishioner and former drummer boy.

The devastation was obvious, and the building was deemed unsafe to enter.

First responders were also being praised for containing the fire as fast as they did, preventing neighboring homes from also catching fire.

It was just after 3:15 p.m. on Monday when the Maywood Fire Department responded to the fire at the church at 15th Avenue and Harrison Street.

Video captured at the scene showed flames tearing through walls, pouring out of windows and doors destroying everything in its path. It ripped through the newly-renovated roof, later causing it to collapse.

Drone footage CBS 2 captured showed just how much devastation was caused, much if not all of the church equipment was destroyed. The pews were not even recognizable.

Although heartbroken, Pastor Ronald Beamon said the plan is to move forward and rebuild. He had spent the last few weeks working day and night in the church preparing for the new year.

"I know there is a reason why he had me come here every single day, just to be with him and so I am grateful for that," Beamon said in tears.

The congregation is determined to stay at the same location. It's just a matter of raising the proper funds, and waiting for the outcome of the ongoing investigation since it is unclear what caused the fire.