Man, 18, killed in rollover crash on Eisenhower Expressway
A man was killed in a rollover crash Saturday night on the Eisenhower Expressway.
Illinois State Police said troopers responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash shortly after 10 p.m. on eastbound I-290 at Leavitt Street.
Initial reports said the vehicle traveled onto the shoulder and struck a curb, causing the vehicle to roll over.
The passenger was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Noah Alicea by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.
The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.
No further information was immediately available.