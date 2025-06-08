Watch CBS News
Man, 18, killed in rollover crash on Eisenhower Expressway

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

A man was killed in a rollover crash Saturday night on the Eisenhower Expressway.

Illinois State Police said troopers responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash shortly after 10 p.m. on eastbound I-290 at Leavitt Street.  

Initial reports said the vehicle traveled onto the shoulder and struck a curb, causing the vehicle to roll over.  

The passenger was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Noah Alicea by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.  

No further information was immediately available.

