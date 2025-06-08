Man, 18, killed in rollover crash on Eisenhower Expressway

A man was killed in a rollover crash Saturday night on the Eisenhower Expressway.

Illinois State Police said troopers responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash shortly after 10 p.m. on eastbound I-290 at Leavitt Street.

Initial reports said the vehicle traveled onto the shoulder and struck a curb, causing the vehicle to roll over.

The passenger was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Noah Alicea by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

No further information was immediately available.