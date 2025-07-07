Passenger identified in fatal multivehicle crash in Wadsworth, Illinois

A passenger who was killed in a multivehicle crash in Wadsworth, Illinois, on Saturday has been identified.

Around 10:15 p.m., Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to a three-vehicle crash on West Russell Road. Multiple occupants of the vehicles were injured.

A passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in critical condition and died while in the emergency room, according to the sheriff's office.

The victim was identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office as 33-year-old Bogdana Mygal of Des Plaines, Illinois.

An autopsy conducted on Monday indicated that she died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.