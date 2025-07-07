Watch CBS News
Local News

Passenger identified in fatal multivehicle crash in Wadsworth, Illinois

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A passenger who was killed in a multivehicle crash in Wadsworth, Illinois, on Saturday has been identified.

Around 10:15 p.m., Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to a three-vehicle crash on West Russell Road. Multiple occupants of the vehicles were injured.

A passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in critical condition and died while in the emergency room, according to the sheriff's office.

The victim was identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office as 33-year-old Bogdana Mygal of Des Plaines, Illinois.

An autopsy conducted on Monday indicated that she died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.