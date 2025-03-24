Watch CBS News
Weather

Partial clouds with relaxing winds for Chicago area Monday evening

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Windy with clearing skies by afternoon in Chicago area
Windy with clearing skies by afternoon in Chicago area 02:14

As low pressure departs, winds will relax with clearing skies later today. 

right-now-mar-24.png
CBS News Chicago
3-panel-evening-forecast-mar-24.png
lows-monday-night-mar-24.png
CBS News Chicago

A weak disturbance will pass south of the Chicago area on Tuesday. It's possible to see a few sprinkles or flurries in the morning. We expect the cloud shield to hover overhead during the morning. 

temps-tuesday-mar-24.png
CBS News Chicago

A milder trend to close the week, with rain shower chances increasing into the weekend.

rain-chances-mar-24.png
CBS News Chicago

Forecast at a glance

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds relax, with a low of 35.

TUESDAY: A stray shower or flurry. Mostly cloudy, with a high of 49.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler by the lake. A high of 50 inland.

7-day-mar-24.png
CBS News Chicago
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.