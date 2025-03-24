Partial clouds with relaxing winds for Chicago area Monday evening
As low pressure departs, winds will relax with clearing skies later today.
A weak disturbance will pass south of the Chicago area on Tuesday. It's possible to see a few sprinkles or flurries in the morning. We expect the cloud shield to hover overhead during the morning.
A milder trend to close the week, with rain shower chances increasing into the weekend.
Forecast at a glance
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds relax, with a low of 35.
TUESDAY: A stray shower or flurry. Mostly cloudy, with a high of 49.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler by the lake. A high of 50 inland.