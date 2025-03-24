Partial clouds with relaxing winds for Chicago area Monday evening

Windy with clearing skies by afternoon in Chicago area

Windy with clearing skies by afternoon in Chicago area

As low pressure departs, winds will relax with clearing skies later today.

A weak disturbance will pass south of the Chicago area on Tuesday. It's possible to see a few sprinkles or flurries in the morning. We expect the cloud shield to hover overhead during the morning.

A milder trend to close the week, with rain shower chances increasing into the weekend.

Forecast at a glance

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds relax, with a low of 35.

TUESDAY: A stray shower or flurry. Mostly cloudy, with a high of 49.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler by the lake. A high of 50 inland.

