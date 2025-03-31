Watch CBS News
Partial clouds Monday evening for Chicago area. Risk of severe weather returns midweek.

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

The city can expect partial clearing heading into tonight and limited sunshine early Tuesday. 

It will be cloudy throughout the day as the next storm system targets Chicago. There is a building storm threat late Tuesday night, especially after midnight. Strong to severe storms are possible with this round.

We will be in alert mode on Wednesday. All modes of severe hazards are possible. 

Low pressure will track to our north, allowing moisture from the Gulf and warm air to collect ahead of the main cold front. A squall line of strong to severe storms will develop along this front. 

As the storm gets closer, we can fine-tune the track and timing.

Forecast at a glance

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low of 31.

TUESDAY: Turning cloudy and chilly again, with a high of 44.

WEDNESDAY: Severe weather threat, with a high of 68.

Albert Ramon contributed to this report.

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

