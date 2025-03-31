Partial clouds Monday evening for Chicago area. Risk of severe weather returns midweek.
The city can expect partial clearing heading into tonight and limited sunshine early Tuesday.
It will be cloudy throughout the day as the next storm system targets Chicago. There is a building storm threat late Tuesday night, especially after midnight. Strong to severe storms are possible with this round.
We will be in alert mode on Wednesday. All modes of severe hazards are possible.
Low pressure will track to our north, allowing moisture from the Gulf and warm air to collect ahead of the main cold front. A squall line of strong to severe storms will develop along this front.
As the storm gets closer, we can fine-tune the track and timing.
Forecast at a glance
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low of 31.
TUESDAY: Turning cloudy and chilly again, with a high of 44.
WEDNESDAY: Severe weather threat, with a high of 68.