3 teens from Park Ridge charged with stealing and reselling tickets for Country Thunder Music Festival

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three teenagers are now facing charges after published reports say they stole thousands of dollars in wristbands for the Country Thunder Music Festival in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, and then resold them.

Those wristbands give the wearer access to the concert. Three 18-year-olds from Park Ridge – Morgan Timmons, Amelia Miulli, and Thomas Bernatek – have been charged with receiving stolen property valued at more than $10,000.

They appeared in Kenosha County Court on Tuesday and have posted $500 bond.

They are due back in court on Aug. 2.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 11:19 AM

