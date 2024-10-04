Police seek suspect in overnight armed robbery at suburban Chicago convenience store

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) — The Park Ridge Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a convenience store early Friday morning.

Police said the robbery happened just after 1 a.m. at the 7-Eleven/Mobile gas station at 814 Higgins Rd.

The suspect, described as a White male between 5 feet 7 and 5 feet 9, walked into the store and approached the clerk while wielding a knife. He demanded money from the register, and the clerk's wallet, police said.

The robber then left the store, last seen running westbound. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black puffy hooded jacket with fur around the hood, blue jeans, black shoes, and white rubber gloves. He was also carrying a gray colored backpack at the time of the incident.

Park Ridge Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Park Ridge Police Department at 847-318-5256.