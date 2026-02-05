Palace Grill near United Center put up for sale, will not reopen, report says

A Near West Side diner known for drawing in Blackhawks fans and players is up for sale.

According to Crain's, the owner of Palace Grill, at 1408 W. Madison St., will not reopen the restaurant after it closed following a fire in 2024.

On Feb. 8, 2024, a fire broke out in the front of the restaurant by the grill. Some parts of the restaurant were left heavily charred, while others sustained water damage.

At the time of the fire, the Palace Gril had been in business for more than 85 years. It was known for its collection of Blackhawks jerseys, autographed photos, and other memorabilia.

The closure comes as the area around the United Center prepares for a major facelift, as the $7 billion redevelopment plan known as the 1901 Project begins to take shape.

The project envisions a 6,000-seat theater-style music hall, innovative greenspace offering 10 acres of public recreational and community space, multiple dining and retail options, and approximately 5,000 mixed-income housing units.

George Lemperis, whose family has owned the Palace Grill for more than 70 years, has hired a broker to find a buyer for the property, according to Crain's. Marketing for the property describes it as a redevelopment opportunity, implying that it will be torn down.