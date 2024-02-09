Chicago diner near United Center damaged in overnight fire

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A well-known diner in Chicago's West Loop was damaged in a fire overnight.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to Palace Grill where some parts were heavily charred and other areas sustained water damage.

The restaurant, located at 1408 W. Madison St., is a popular hangout for Blackhawks fans and some players.

The owner said his staff left at 3 p.m. Thursday and the fire started in the front of the restaurant by the grill just six hours later.

"I was driving down here, I didn't know what to expect. I figured it was going to be something small, but this was not a small fire," Owner George Lemperis said. "I mean this is a really sad day. a really sad day."

A loyal customer said the restaurant is filled with Chicago memorabilia.

"...autographs from all the legends. Everyone's been here and written their name on the wall. it's awful that as part of this that we might lose some of that," Carson Bricco said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.