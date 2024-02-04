Pair robbed while sitting in parked car on Chicago's Far North Side

2 robbed at gunpoint while sitting in parked car in West Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were robbed at gunpoint while sitting in a car on the city's Far North Side Sunday morning.

It happened in the 7400 block of North Campbell Avenue just after 2:30 a.m.

A 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were sitting in a parked car when three armed males exited a blue sedan and forced the victims out of their vehicle.

The robbers forced the man to the ground before striking and kicking him several times before fleeing with the victim's cell phones and wallets, police said.

The man refused EMS and no other injuries were reported.

No arrests were made. Area 3 detectives are investigating.