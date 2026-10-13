Pair charged in road rage shooting on Stevenson Expressway

A pair was charged in connection with a road rage shooting on the Stevenson Expressway last month.

Illinois State Police on Tuesday said they arrested Pedro Anzaldua, 28, and Janie Palomo, 32, both from Chicago.

Anzaldua was charged with attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault. Palomo was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

ISP said around 11 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2026, troopers responded to a reported expressway shooting on southbound I-55 north of I-294 involving two suspects on a motorcycle.

They said the suspects, who ISP Special Agents identified as Anzaldua and Palomo, allegedly fired a weapon at another vehicle after a road rage incident.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Anzaldua remains in custody pending his first court appearance, while Palomo was issued a notice to appear in court.

No further information was released.