Watch CBS News
Local News

Pair charged in road rage shooting on Stevenson Expressway

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A pair was charged in connection with a road rage shooting on the Stevenson Expressway last month. 

Illinois State Police on Tuesday said they arrested Pedro Anzaldua, 28, and Janie Palomo, 32, both from Chicago. 

Anzaldua was charged with attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault. Palomo was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

ISP said around 11 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2026, troopers responded to a reported expressway shooting on southbound I-55 north of I-294 involving two suspects on a motorcycle. 

They said the suspects, who ISP Special Agents identified as Anzaldua and Palomo, allegedly fired a weapon at another vehicle after a road rage incident. 

No one was injured in the shooting. 

Anzaldua remains in custody pending his first court appearance, while Palomo was issued a notice to appear in court. 

No further information was released.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue