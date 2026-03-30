Owner of Michael Jordan's Highland Park, Illinois, mansion wants to turn it into a museum

The person who bought Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan's former mansion in Highland Park, Illinois, wants to turn it into a museum.

The Highland Park City Council will decide Monday night whether such a plan is allowed.

Jordan's home has long been iconic. As described in a 2024 real estate listing on Zillow, the 7.4-acre estate features nine bedrooms, 15 full bathrooms, four half bathrooms, a circular infinity pool, a putting green, a tennis court, and a cigar room.

The mansion also features an indoor basketball complex with its own entrance, which was completed in 2001. The complex features a full-size basketball court, and a special sound system.

The house was built between 1993 and 1995, in accordance with Jordan's exact specifications, including its distinctive wrought iron front gate bearing his famous number 23.

Jordan and his ex-wife, Juanita, raised their sons, Jeffrey and Marcus, and their daughter, Jasmine, in the mansion. Michael and Juanita Jordan divorced in 2006.

In 2010, Jordan had an opulent new home constructed on Jack Nicklaus' Bears Club development in Jupiter, Florida.

In recent years, the mansion has been in the headlines for the yearslong attempt to sell it. Jordan originally put the mansion up for sale with a $29 million asking price in 2012, but it didn't sell until December 2024.

The final sale price was $9.5 million, about a third of the original asking price.

The Highland Park City Council has to decide if it will change the zoning code to turn the mansion into a museum-like facility.

The owner told the Chicago Tribune he is thinking of offering tours of the mansion.

The city council meets at 8 p.m. Monday.