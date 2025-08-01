30 young Chicago basketball players get to tour Michael Jordan's former mansion

Teens get to play like Mike at Jordan's former mansion

Teens get to play like Mike at Jordan's former mansion

Teens get to play like Mike at Jordan's former mansion

A group of 30 young men from Chicago's South Side had the opportunity of a lifetime on Friday at the Highland Park mansion once owned by Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.

It was a first-of-its-kind event the new owner held.

Middle and high school boys from the Chicago area, like Aydan Price went beyond the iconic No. 23 gates at Jordan's former home.

"I'm stepping on the same concrete that Michael Jeffrey Jordan stepped on," Prince said.

The young men also got to go inside the basketball legend's former mansion, and play on the indoor basketball court.

Owner John Cooper, who bought the home last year for $9.5 million, allowed 30 young basketball players exclusive access inside.

It's the place Jordan built and lived in the with his family when he played for the Bulls in the 1990s.

"I was like, 'Is it kind of real?' because who is going to Michael Jordan's house?" Price said.

Price was skeptical this opportunity was too good to be true.

He and the other boys each were gifted a free pair of Air Jordans, and got to play on the court of dreams Jordan practiced on himself.

"This is what this facility probably should have been made to be. I think it's a basketball history museum," said Marcus Spencer, a leader with the nonprofit ChiCook Officers In Motion, which organized the tour with Cooper.

"Even when we pulled up to the gate, and I saw the 23, I just fell out. I still couldn't believe it," said ChiCook Officers in Motion founder Claudia Martin.

The nonprofit connects law enforcement and kids to show them violence is not the answer. Some officers got the special access to the Jordan mansion, too.

"I thought, 'What if we could go to Michael Jordan's house?'" Martin said. "And I started talking with the owner."

Not only did the boys get to play on Jordan's personal basketball court, but they got a rare exclusive tour of his entire mansion.

The boys got to see Jordan's infinity pool, hair salon, gym, movie theater, trophy room, and more inside the 9-bedroom, 20-bathroom home.

"If he asked me to spend the night here, I will. I'd live here," Price said.

"This makes me want to work harder so I can live like this, and so I'll be able to provide for my future family," Charles Barron said.

The event was meant to instill in the players the power of dreaming big and believe in their potential to see how great the good life can be.