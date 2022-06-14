Over 44,000 ComEd customers impacted by outages due to severe storms Monday night

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Severe storms passed through the Chicago area Monday night leaving residents without power.

Over 44,000 ComEd customers are currently impacted by the outages.

Nearly 500 ComEd crews are working to restore power before temperatures heat up to nearly 100 degrees. The Chicago area is under an Excessive Heat Warning until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

"It's a race against the clock and the sun, but we are trying to get those restored as quickly as we can," Shannon Breymaier, ComEd spokesperson, told CBS 2.

Breymaier said most of the outages are due to high winds during the storm.