Chicago Weather Alert: Excessive Heat Warning in effect; heat index near 110 degrees
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Dangerous heat is ahead.
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday for the Chicago area.
Heat index values near 110 degrees are expected as Tuesday's temperatures reach the upper 90s.
Highs in the 90s continue Wednesday with dangerous heat. Thunderstorm chances increase in the evening.
Thursday will be slightly less hot and humid.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.