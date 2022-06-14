Chicago Weather Alert: Excessive Heat Warning in effect; heat index near 110 degrees

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Dangerous heat is ahead.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday for the Chicago area.

Heat index values near 110 degrees are expected as Tuesday's temperatures reach the upper 90s.

Excessive Heat Warnings in effect until 8PM tomorrow. Dangerous heat building in with heat index values approaching 110° @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/7jl4BfzFbK — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) June 14, 2022

Highs in the 90s continue Wednesday with dangerous heat. Thunderstorm chances increase in the evening.

Thursday will be slightly less hot and humid.